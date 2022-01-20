SENECA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A 50-year-old woman died after a crash involving two vehicles in Seneca, according to the Oconee County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Richland Road.
The coroner said she died at the scene at 4:55 p.m.
Further information will be released on Friday.
