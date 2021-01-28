SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a 55-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle on W. O. Ezell Boulevard.
Clevenger said the collision happened on Sunday near the Chester Street intersection.
Guy Dale Covington, Sr. passed away later that evening from a head injury, the coroner said.
Clevenger released Covington's name on Thursday after notifying the family.
Police are investigating the collision.
