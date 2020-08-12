CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Coroner's Office says a person has died as the result of a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.
While details on the accident itself remain limited, Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp says it occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Springdale Drive in Clinton.
The victim has been identified as Joey Neal Bodie, 58, of Joanna.
