CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Coroner's Office says a person has died as the result of a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. 

While details on the accident itself remain limited, Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp says it occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Springdale Drive in Clinton. 

The victim has been identified as Joey Neal Bodie, 58, of Joanna. 

