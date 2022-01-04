BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Coroner's Office announced that one man died this afternoon following a four car crash on I-85 near Blacksburg.
Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as 64-year-old James Arthur Fuelling from Rock Hill. Fowler said in a statement, “Fuelling was a front seat passenger in a 2015 Toyota pick-up truck that was headed north on I-85 at 3:58 p.m. The driver of the pick-up rear ended a tractor trailer before it was rear ended by a second big rig. A 3rd tractor trailer was struck by the other vehicles following impact. Fueling died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt,”
According to Fowler, they will preform an autopsy to help with the investigation into the fatal crash. He added that this is the first fatal crash in Cherokee County in 2022.
