SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that a man passed away at the hospital, days after he was involved in a two-vehicle accident.
According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, Rocky Steven Dantzler, 65, was injured and transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on April 20 after a crash along West Highway 176 near Dogan Court.
Unfortunately, Dantzler passed away as a result of his injuries on April 27.
The now fatal accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
