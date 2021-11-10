WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol released new information on the single-vehicle crash that killed one man on Wednesday.
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened at around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Ridgeway, the driver was traveling on Edgewater Drive when they crossed the center of the road, went off the left side of the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the victim as 72-year-old William A. Maker from Westminster. According to Addis, his manner of death was accidental.
The collision was reported at around 12:23 p.m., according to Addis.
