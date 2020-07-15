WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said they are investigating a deadly wreck on West Oak Highway in Oconee County Wednesday afternoon and asked drivers to avoid the area.
The wreck happened near Miller Farm Road around 12:36 p.m.
SCHP said the sequence of events leading to the collision were still under investigation as of 7:40 p.m., but confirmed it was a head-on crash. Troopers said a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup with the driver and one passenger inside collided with a 2005 Toyota Corolla, also with a driver and passenger inside.
SCHP reports the driver of the pickup, identified by the Oconee County Coroner's Office as 73-year-old Rachel Ann Barker of Seneca, was wearing a seat belt, but was entrapped and fatally injured. She sadly passed away on scene. Her passenger was also injured and entrapped, and was mechanically extricated from the wreckage. That passenger was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital via helicopter for treatment.
The driver and passenger in the Corolla were also injured and entrapped, and both needed extrication. They were taken to Greenville Memorial via EMS for treatment. SCHP notes both the driver and passenger in the Corolla were 17 years old and it wasn't clear at the time if they were wearing seat belts.
Troopers say the MAIT unit is investigating the collision and promised updates as the investigation continued.
