CROSS ANCHOR, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said one person has died after a crash in southern Spartanburg County on I-26 East.
The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 43.
Troopers said a dump truck towing a trailer was headed east when it slowed for traffic and a minivan following behind struck the trailer the dump truck was towing.
Troopers said the driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital but a passenger in the vehicle was entrapped and passed away at the scene.
The coroner identified that person as Joyce Moss Harwood, 74, or Mars Hill, NC.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Harwood was wearing a seat belt.
