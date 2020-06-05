Campobello, SC (FOX Carolina) - Highway patrol is investigating following a fatal collision in Spartanburg County Thursday afternoon.
According to the coroner, a two car collision occurred on Goodjoin Road at Jug Factory Road.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as 77-year-old Reba Jeannette Deale of Lakewalk Drive in Greer.
Clevenger says Deale died at 6:03 p.m. after she was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Both troopers and the coroner's office continue to investigate the accident.
