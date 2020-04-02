UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner said an 83-year-old woman died 11 days after she was hurt in a car wreck.
Coroner William Holcombe said Roxie Yvonne Rash of Union died Thursday morning.
Rash was a passenger in a car that was involved in a two-car crash on March 22 along Lockhart Highway.
Rash had been airlifted to the hospital after the wreck.
Troopers are investigating the collision.
MORE NEWS: SCRLA creates relief fund to help SC hospitality workers who have lost work due to coronavirus outbreak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.