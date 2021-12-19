SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced that a 97-year-old woman recently died this morning from injuries she suffered during a car crash earlier this month.
Clevenger identified the victim as Bessie Oglesby from Cowpens. He said his office responded to Spartanburg Regional Hospice House at around 8:00 a.m. today after they learned Oglesby had passed away.
According to Clevenger, Oglesby suffered these injuries during a car crash on December 7 along US-29 near Dan River Road.
A forensic examination is scheduled for December 12, 2021, according to Clevenger.
