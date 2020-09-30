TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's office confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died after a crash on September 26, becoming the second fatality involved in the collision.
The wreck happened in the early morning hours along New McElhaney Road near Settlement Road.
The coroner said 16-year-old Canyon Dason Carter was driving a vehicle that went off the right side of the road, over corrected, slid sideways towards the left shoulder of the road, and then struck a tree on the passenger side.
Carter and a passenger, Caleb Lowell, also 16, were entrapped in the vehicle and had to be mechanically freed. Both were taken to the hospital, where Lowell died later that day.
The coroner said Carter passed away on Wednesday.
Both Carter and Lowell were students at Travelers Rest High School.
