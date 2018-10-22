SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner said an Alabama woman has died after a crash on I-85 Sunday.
The two-vehicle crash happened just after 10 a.m. at Exit 78.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Kellie Elizabeth Caples, 32, of Mt. Olive Alabama was taken to the hospital and died Monday morning.
“Toxicology and Forensic Exam are pending by my office and further wreck investigation will be conducted by the SCHP,” Clevenger stated in an e-mail. “Please keep the family of Mrs. Caples in your thoughts and prayers.”
