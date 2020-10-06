Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's office is raising a major red flag over a drug gaining popularity. We've heard of fentanyl, but what about Carfentanil?
The coroner's office said unfortunately they've seen overdoses from the drug in rapid secession and it's causing them alarm because of just how lethal the drug can be.
"Carfentanil is nothing to play with. It takes a low amount of this drug to kill you," Don McCown said. McCown serves as the senior investigator for Anderson County Coroner's Office.
McCown explains the drug is laced with tranquilizers intended for large animals, including elephants. Knowing it's made for elephants, imagine what it can do to the human body. EMS workers say if a person even comes into contact with the drug, there's no amount of Narcan that can get them back up.
"I'll give you an example, out of all the drug screenings we do, we've had 3 Carfentanil positive cases in the last seven years. Two of those were last week," McCown said.
Those kinds of numbers are alarming officials, who see the effects in a short period of time causing a devastating impact.
McCown points out Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,0000 times more potent than morphine.
"We can tell you though is that they’re mixing this stuff can cause instantaneous death," McCown said. He adds the only way for someone to get ingredients for the drugs would be through a vets office, but there's not enough there to supply for the demand. It's why he believes some of it is coming from overseas.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says their narcotics unit is looking into the matter further as well.
other than one of our police or other first responders coming into contact with this stuff , who cares . f them .
