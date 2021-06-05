SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner released a statement regarding an 11-year-old boy drowning this afternoon at Clifton Beach in Spartanburg, SC.
The Spartanburg County Coroner, Rusty Clevenger, identified the victim as 11-year-old Diego Rivero, from Oxford, NC. According to Coroner Clevenger, Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.
"Please keep the family of the decedent in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief and loss," said Coroner Clevenger in a statement.
A forensic autopsy and a toxicology screening are scheduled for Monday, according to Coroner Clevenger.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's office, Converse Fire Department, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Holly Springs Fire Department, and Spartanburg EMS, all responded to the scene, according to Coroner Clevenger.
Scott Frady came to Clifton Beach after the scene cleared to watch the waterfall, only to find the beach was closed.
We spoke to him about his experience at Clifton Beach, which he says he has been to many times.
"My experience is if you don't drown down here, you're going to fall and probably hit the rocks and bust your head. I got scratches here and scratches here. It's a very, very dangerous place," he explained.
William Mcswain and his friend Michael tell FOX Carolina they were fishing near the beach Saturday morning and say they saw Rivero playing in the water.
The pair say the river has seen its fair share of tragedy since they've lived in the area.
As for advice, they tell us make sure you keep an eye on everyone you came with.
"If they're going to come down here to enjoy yourself, we need the lifeguards and the drinking has got to stop too," said Mcswain.
"If you want to swim go to a pool or something. Someone's backyard or something. Not in a river, not after a storm," added Michael.
