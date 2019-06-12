Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday night, the Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a shooting in Fountain Inn.
According to the coroner the shooting happened around 4 p.m.
The coroner's office said the victim, Bruce Campbell, was in his vehicle at his home when a group of individuals walked up to him and one of them shot and killed Campbell.
Coroner Jeff Fowler says the suspect then fled the scene.
Fowler tells us that EMS, the fire department and the police arrived on scene to render aid, but Campbell was pronounced dead on scene.
We reached out to the Fountain Inn Police Department for more information, but we are still waiting for comment.
The Fountain Inn Police Department and Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
