ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says an inmate passed away after experiencing a medical issue in the detention center Wednesday afternoon.
According to ACSO, detention center staff were made aware of the issue just before 3 p.m., and on-site medical personnel immediately responded.
The coroner said the inmate, Joel Scott Lyon, 54, was taken to the hospital by EMS and was pronounced dead around 3:40 p.m.
The coroner said Lyon suffered a natural death due to heart disease.
Online jail records indicated Lyon was charged with multiple counts of both 2nd- and 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The Anderson County sheriff said SLED was called to oversee the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.