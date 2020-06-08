Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, the Anderson County Coroner's Office joined an investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol after they say a man's body was discovered in a creek.
According to the coroner, a single vehicle accident resulted in the man's death in Anderson County. The coroner's office says the vehicle appears to have traveled off the roadway, struck a guardrail and then crashed into the embankment of the creek.
Around 3:00 a.m. Monday, the coroner joined Medshore EMS, Anderson County Technical Rescue Team, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol at the Lewis Street Bridge to conduct a search of the area. Investigators estimate the accident occurred approximately 22 hours earlier, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Rescue personnel were able to locate the victim, identified as 24-year-old Kendale Shaqur Allen of Anderson, in a creek submerged in approximately five feet of water. The coroner's office says Allen appears to have exited the vehicle, then fallen into the water and drowned.
At this time both the coroner's office and the S.C. Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the accident.
