ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man has died a day after being struck by a car on SC-28 in the early hours of the morning.
According to coroner Don McCown, 47-year-old Cody Evans was pushing his bicycle south on the highway between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on June 8. McCown says Evans was hit by a car also traveling south on the highway.
Evans was taken to AnMed via EMS with multiple traumatic injuries. McCown says Evans arrived at the hospital in critical condition and needed life support. However, Evans succumbed to his injuries at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 8.
McCown says SCHP is investigating using the MAIT team.
