ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says they're investigating the death of a young man after he appears to have been accidentally shot.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says the incident on Crestview Road happened around 4:18 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and EMS arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to AnMed Health Care Medical Center in Anderson. At 10 p.m., the coroner said Jah Emere Ohije Golden, 22, passed away from his injuries.
Through an investigation, officials say Golden and his friends were at a residence, when he was shot in the abdomen. The death has been ruled an accident, and officials say there's no threat to the public.
However, both the Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office continue to investigate the incident.
