Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said an Anderson Police officer has died following a head-on collision Friday morning.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:09 a.m. on SC 24 about five miles west of Anderson.
Troopers say the officer was traveling west on SC 24 in his city vehicle when a 2013 Dodge SUV traveling east, crossed over the center line striking the officers Ford head-on.
The coroner said Sgt. Ethan Kaskin, 60, an investigator for the police department's Criminal Investigation Division, was entrapped and died on scene.
Kaskin was headed home to prepare for his shift after his morning workout when the crash occurred.
The 22-year-old woman who was driving the Dodge SUV was also injured and transported by EMS to AnMed Health.
The Coroner's Office says the Highway Patrol's MAIT team is on scene investigating.
In a news conference Friday afternoon, Chief Jim Stewart revealed that Kaskin had worked for the police department since 2008.
"This officer loved this community and he would do anything for this community," Stewart said of Kaskin. "He loved his job in law enforcement."
“No matter what job we asked him to do, any job we gave him in the department, he loved it," Stewart added.
Kaskin leaves behind a wife, children, and grandchildren.
The city of Anderson later released this formal statement:
It is with great sadness that we confirm the death Sergeant Ethan Kaskin of the Anderson City Police Department.
HIs death was the result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision on Highway 24 near the double bridges in Anderson County Friday morning.
"Sgt. Kaskin had an impeccable work ethic," said Police Chief Jim Stewart. "He loved his job and took great care to live up to his oath as a police officer. HIs fellow officers will miss him and the public he served will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and loved ones."
Sgt. Kaskin joined the Anderson Police Department in 2008 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to Corporal in 2012 and to Sergeant in 2016. He was currently serving as a detective in the investigations unit.
"We are heartbroken at the loss of Sgt. Kaskin, " said David McCuen, City Manager. "We ask that the community keep his loved ones and our officers in prayer during this difficult time."
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that they were praying for the police department:
"We are all heartbroken over the sudden and tragic passing of Sgt. Kaskin with the Anderson City Police Department.
Our office will be in prayer for the family of Sgt. Kaskin and the entire APD family."
We'll continue to update as we learn more.
More news: Rain likely tonight, clearing this weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.