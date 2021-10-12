GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced the final cause of death for a one-year-old who died at Bumblebee Daycare and Learning Center on July 19, 2021.
The family identified one-year-old Zion Lee Watson on Tuesday, July 20.
Zion's family held a press conference in front of the daycare that Wednesday to update the community on the situation. The spokesperson for the family, Traci Fant, spoke passionately about the timeline of what led to Zion's death.
Zion's Aunt, Felicia Oliver pleaded 'why' this happened to her nephew.
"Why, why, why was this baby place... Any why wasn't CPR going on during this time. Why? Why?" said Oliver.
According to the family, this was Zion's first day of daycare and they knew he was nervous. They thought he would not make it until the end of the day, but never imagined this would be his last day ever.
"He was my everything. He was my everything. I loved that child y'all. I loved him. A piece of me is gone. To have him taken I don't know. I don't know how I will make it after this," says Shadavia Rosemond, Zion's mother.
Many activists still want to know why a parent who was on site had to perform CPR and not the staff.
"The lapse in time from when she last saw her baby to the time when he was put in her arms, deceased. The question still remains what happened to little Zion," said Fant.
The family says they have some concerns about the incident that lead up to Watson's life, according to Fant.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed on Monday that the child died after the agency was called to respond to a local daycare center along Rocky Creek Rd.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene, according to county dispatch.
Dispatch says that deputies responded due to reports of a child not breathing.
The coroner confirmed that when it responded to the daycare, the child was in cardiac arrest.
The coroner says that the one-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital after being provided with advanced life support.
On Oct. 12, the coroner ruled the cause of death as Asphyxia due to aspiration of food bolus. The manner of death was ruled as accidental.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the daycare for a statement.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Wofford to have all in-person classes for fall 2021 semester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.