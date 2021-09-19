TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Stephens County Corner confirmed that one person drowned on Sunday near the Ridgemore Circle area of Lake Hartwell.
Stephens County Coroner Chris Stephens said Stephens County 911 was contacted at around 1:34 p.m. regarding a drowning situation. Multiple agencies from Stephens County and Oconee County responded to the scene and recovered the body at 3:24 p.m.
Stephens identified the victim as 19-month-old Charlotte Elizabeth Scott. Stephens said they've transported the victim to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office in Atlanta for autopsy.
The Stephens County Sheriff's Office and the Stephens County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.
Earlier on Sunday, Oconee County Emergency management said their dive teams responded to the scene.
Scott Smith from Oconee County Emergency Services said Stephens County officials requested their help at around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday
Smith said their dive teams responded to the Tabor boat ramp in Westminster and traveled across the state line into Toccoa.
Crews recovered the victim from the water, but their condition is currently unknown, according to Smith.
We will update this story as we learn more.
