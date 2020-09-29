GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a woman was found dead after being mauled by dogs in Gray Court.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Robinson was found around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Allegra Lane.
Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said based off the autopsy it appears the cause of death was mauled by dogs.
Deputies said multiple dogs were removed from the property as well.
"Further details regarding manner of death and identity will be released by the Laurens County Coroner pending an autopsy tomorrow," said LCSO spokesperson Courtney Snow. "This is an ongoing investigation."
