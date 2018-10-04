The Easley High School athletic director confirmed Wednesday former Clemson running back CJ Fuller has died.
Fuller was a member of the 2016 national championship team.
During his career, Fuller had 382 rushing yards and a touchdown on 89 carries, and 11 career catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, per Clemson Athletics.
Later in the evening, head coach Dabo Swinney expressed his sympathies following Fuller's passing.
“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family. I’ve known CJ a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”
While at Easley, Fuller ran a total of 3,381 rushing yards and a total of 33 touchdowns, according to former Easley HS statistician Robert Bradley.
Marcus Lattimore tweeted Wednesday about the loss:
We are mortal. I am devastated. Praying hard right now for CJ Fuller’s family. Great human.— Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) October 4, 2018
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley confirmed Thursday her office is investigating Fuller's death. She said it may take six to eight weeks before the autopsy results are complete.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said they are not investigating the athlete's death.
