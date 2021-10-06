GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man was pronounced dead after he was found in an embankment in Greenville on Callahan Mountain Road, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, 74-year-old Leslie Joseph Marella Jr. was riding a bicycle on Callahan Mountain Road at the intersection of Hwy. 912 when the incident happened.
The coroner says Marella was found by individuals who began to search for him after he failed to return from his ride. They found him down an embankment in an area of vegetation that was not easily visible from the road, says the coroner.
They go on to say he was pronounced dead by responding emergency medical personnel.
At this time, there is no reason to believe the incident is the result of any vehicle or object hitting Marella.
This is an active investigation.
