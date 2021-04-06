The Cherokee County Coroner said a Blacksburg man has died after being hurt in a crash on Monday. Troopers said two other women were also hurt in the crash.
Coroner Dennis Fowler says John L. Peterson, 80, of 118 Burnt Mill Road, died Tuesday afternoon at the hospital.
Troopers said Peterson was driving a Nissan pickup truck that was struck by a Ford SUV on Monday around 1 p.m.
“Peterson was driver and lone occupant of a Nissan pick-up truck that was headed north on S.C. Highway 5 about 1 p.m. when he turned into the path of a 2014 Ford utility vehicle headed south. Peterson was airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday,“ Fowler said.
Troopers said the driver, a woman from Atlanta Georgia, and the passenger, a Rock Hill woman, in the SUV were both hurt and taken to the hospital as well.
