CHEROKEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A motorcyclist has died after wrecking along Legan Drive on Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle ran off the road just after 7 p.m., struck a stop sign, then an embankment. He unfortunately passed away on scene.
Later, the Cherokee County coroner identified the deceased as 42-year-old Jason Elijah Farris.
