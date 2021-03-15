SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says there is evidence that a man's body found on Landers Rd. off of I-85 on Saturday had been moved.
The body was identified by the coroner's office as 70-year-old James Michael Huntley of Ethel Rd.
"On scene, we did discover evidence that the decedent had been moved from a conveyance to the spot he was discovered," Coroner Rusty Clevenger said on Monday.
Clevenger said there is no evidence of external injuries and that the cause of Huntley's death in pending toxicology results.
Deputies are still investigating the death as well.
