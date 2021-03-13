Police Line Do Not Cross

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that a man's body was found on Landers Rd. off of I-85 on Saturday. 

The body was identified by the coroner's office as 70-year-old James Michael Huntley of Ethel Rd. 

The coroner says that an investigation is ongoing and that a forensic exam is scheduled for Monday morning. 

