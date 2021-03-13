SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that a man's body was found on Landers Rd. off of I-85 on Saturday.
The body was identified by the coroner's office as 70-year-old James Michael Huntley of Ethel Rd.
The coroner says that an investigation is ongoing and that a forensic exam is scheduled for Monday morning.
MORE NEWS: Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.