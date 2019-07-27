SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man has died Friday afternoon after drowning in Lake Keowee near Seneca during a boating and swimming accident, Coroner Karl Addis reported to press.
Dispatchers said the call for the drowning came in Friday just before 4 p.m.
The caller reported a possible drowning in the Waterford Waterford Point neighborhood off SC 130, dispatchers said.
According to his family who was present, he surfaced after diving in and began to swim back toward the boat; he then went underwater with no struggle
Oconee County crews and crews from the SC Department of Natural Resources were out on the lake Friday evening searching with dive teams to an attempt to find the victim.
The coroner said the body was recovered Saturday in a depth of water of 50 feet around 12:40 p.m.
The body was identified as 63-year-old Robert "Bobby" McCombs of Easley.
MORE NEWS - Families of Superbike victim Scott Ponder, Charlie Carver face serial killer Todd Kohlhepp in court hearing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.