SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man discovered dead inside a South Carolina school has been identified.
WCSC-TV reports the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday the deceased is 69-year-old Harry A. Batten Jr.
Batten was working at Dubose Middle School when he was found unresponsive about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The coroner's office says the cause of death is pending an autopsy scheduled Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.
