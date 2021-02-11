WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a death after a body was found inside a burning house Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said the fire was reported just after 12:30 at an address on Adams Sullivan Road, which is near Rock Crusher Road in the Walhalla area.
The house was fully engulfed when deputies arrived.
When it was safe to enter, deputies said a body was found inside the home.
The coroner later revealed the victim was believed to be a 64-year-old man who lived at the home.
"The family has been informed of the death and has provided medical information which will be used at autopsy in an attempt to make a positive identification," Coroner Karl Addis said in a news release.
The name will be released once the man's identity has been confirmed.
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
Deputies said investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were also called in to assist, as per policy with fire death investigations.
MORE NEWS - Coroner identifies Greenville man killed in struggle with Clemson police, SLED investigating
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.