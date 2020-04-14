ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said he was called to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson Tuesday.
Shore said the shooting happened on East Market Street at the Jefferson Avenue Park. One person suffering from a traumatic injury was taken to the hospital.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Anderson police for additional details.
