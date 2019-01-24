GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County coroner confirms his office has been requested at a crash along White Horse Road.
Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near Staunton Bridge Road.
Parker Fire Department said a single vehicle was involved and struck a utility pole.
Firefighters said northbound lanes will closed and only one southbound lane will be open near the crash scene while Duke Energy works to repair the pole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.