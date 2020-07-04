GENERIC - Crash 1

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner's Office has been called to a fatal accident along I-85 southbound Saturday afternoon. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the accident happened around 2:47 p.m. near mile marker 9. 

Details on the collision itself remain limited. However, Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman says at least one fatality has been reported thus far. 

