GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner confirmed their office has been called to an accident on Fork Shoals Road.
Troopers reported the accident at 7:02 Monday evening. They say the roadway is blocked.
The coroner said there weren't any confirmed fatalities as of 7:30 p.m., but that their office was called out.
Details are limited.
We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
