SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says they are responding to a collision that happened early Wednesday evening along an Upstate highway.
FOX Carolina received several tips about the scene along US-29 near Spartanburg Road. Multiple tipsters used Nikita's nightclub as a landmark for reference, indicating part of the highway was being closed off. We reached out to the coroner's office around 6 p.m. to see if they had been summoned to the scene. We received a response that confirmed the office was called in.
We've also reached out to law enforcement for more details about what led up to the collision. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
