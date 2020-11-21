GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is responding to a collision that happened Saturday evening.
FOX Carolina was first tipped to the scene along Anderson Road near White Horse Road around 6:40 p.m. When we checked with the office, they confirmed they were on the way to the scene, with at least one fatality reported.
The live collision tracking tool from South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms that troopers are investigating the scene. The incident was reported to SCHP just before 6:30 p.m.
The investigation is in progress. We will provide updates from the coroner's office and SCHP as they come in.
