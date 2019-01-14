SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County coroner has been called to a crash in the Seneca area Monday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office.
Troopers said the crash happened on Lawrence Bridge Road at Old Seneca Road.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m.
The roadway was blocked while troopers investigated the collision.
No other details were immediately available.
