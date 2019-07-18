Chesnee, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday morning, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a collision near Chesnee.
According to troopers, the accident happened about 2.8 miles south of Chesnee on Davis Trading Post Road.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the victim was driving a 2002 Nissan SUV west on Davis Trading Post Road when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Troopers say that the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene.
At this time the coroner has not released the name of the person who died in the crash.
