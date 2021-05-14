GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has been called to a deadly crash that is causing a road block on the interstate.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 a.m. on I-385 near exit 41 southbound.
The coroner said there is at least one fatality as of right now.
SCDOT said as of 7:27 a.m., all lanes are closed due to this crash.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
