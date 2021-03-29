SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash with injuries in Spartanburg County.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. at Peachtree Road near Anderson Road.
The coroner's office has been called to the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.
Troopers also say the roadway is blocked due to the crash.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: Covid exposure causes Greenville restaurant to close until further notice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.