MOORE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed his office was called to the Magna Seating plant in Moore Monday evening.
The Poplar Springs Fire Department said they were called out to the plant just before 6:30 p.m. for an industrial accident.
Firefighters said that accident is under investigation.
The plant is located along Moore-Duncan Highway.
No other details were immediately available.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Magna's corporate office for additional details.
