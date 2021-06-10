SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to an early Thursday morning house fire.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:14 a.m. for a fire at a home along Sullivan Road.
The coroner's office said they responded but did not release any further information.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Rutherfordton PD seeks help identifying car involved in hit-and-run incident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.