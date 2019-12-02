ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner confirmed his office had been called to a single-vehicle accident along I-85 northbound Monday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 12:24 p.m. near mile marker 8 in Anderson County.
The coroner says the driver of the vehicle passed away on scene. A passenger was also injured in the accident, however their injuries have been deemed non-life threatening.
We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
