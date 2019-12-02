I-85 fatal in Anderson 12/2

A single-vehicle accident on I-85 nortbound near mile marker 8 in Anderson County left one person dead and another injured on December 2, 2019. 

 Kyana Lance, FOX Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner confirmed his office had been called to a single-vehicle accident along I-85 northbound Monday afternoon.  

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 12:24 p.m. near mile marker 8 in Anderson County. 

The coroner says the driver of the vehicle passed away on scene. A passenger was also injured in the accident, however their injuries have been deemed non-life threatening. 

We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates. 

