GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says it was called to respond near The Trophy Club on Monday.
Dispatch confirmed that the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was also called to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Sheriff's Office releases 911 call of man who admits to killing father, uncle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.