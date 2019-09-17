SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner says his office is responding to a crash along I-85 southbound in Spartanburg near mile marker 76.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 2:54 p.m.
Spartanburg County dispatch confirms a tractor trailer is involved, and there is at least one fatality.
Troopers say all affected traffic should use I-85 business exit 77-78 to avoid backup until the collision is cleared. They estimate it will take them about four hours to clean-up.
