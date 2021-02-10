SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed his office was requested at the scene of a crash on Blackstock Road Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck happened near the intersection of Arbours West Lane around 4 p.m.
According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the wreck was blocking the roadway.
A viewer shared a photo from the scene that appeared to show a vehicle that had been split in half. This photo cannot be shared publicly at this time.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the SCHP for additional details.
