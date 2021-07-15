GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says three people were killed in a seven vehicle crash on I-85 in Gaffney Thursday.
Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victims as 58-year-old Thomas Newman McElroy, his wife 60-year-old Ruth Ann McElroy, and 60-year-old Karen Marie Goggin.
Fowler says Mr. Elroy and his wife were pronounced dead at the scene. Goggin was airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center where she died in the emergency department, says Fowler.
He says the victims were a part of a rear end chain reaction collision that occurred in one of the two south bound single-lane "chute" constructed to divert traffic around the I-85 widening project.
Fowler said this in a press release:
“These chutes should be called death traps. While state officials have endorsed them at 2 separate public meetings in Gaffney, I disagree with their being safe for motorists. It seems none of those officials are around to ride with me to knock on the doors of next of kin to deliver the message a loved one has been killed in this maze of concrete. Something must be done immediately. We cannot lose any more lives at the sacrifice of a road project."
The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday on I-85 at exit 90.
Multiple firetrucks, an ambulance and even a helicopter were sent to the area.
We’ll bring you more information as we receive it.
Cherokee County. 7/15/21. Troopers are responding to a collision on I-85 SB near the 90 MM. BOTH SB and NB lanes are currently shut down. Traffic is backed up for several miles. Avoid this area if possible. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/9I2kZadpUz— Trooper Joe SCHP (@SCHP_Troop_3) July 15, 2021
(2) comments
She should be fired and prosecuted for reckless endangerment, and I hope the families of the deceased sue her for everything she has.
The DOT woman that came up with the idea that these chutes were the best way to control traffic is making $300,000 a year to come up with these idiotic plans. Is she the best SC has and is she worth the money paid by the taxpayers?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.